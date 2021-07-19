Three people shot in Jackson early Sunday; police says two victims were apparent bystanders

JACKSON, Mich. — Three people were shot early Sunday in downtown Jackson.

Jackson Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at The Foundry, 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, around 2:24 a.m.

Officers found two women who had been shot at the scene. A third victim, a man, was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

“It appears a physical altercation involving the 29-year-old male victim began in the parking lot when two subjects with handguns began shooting at the victim,” Director Elmer Hitt said. “The two female victims, ages 67 and 24, appear to have been bystanders and not intended targets.

The man who was taken to Allegiance Health is still in critical condition. The women are in stable condition.

Hitt asks anyone with information regarding this can contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook