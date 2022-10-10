Thousands of dollars back into the Jackson community through True Community Credit Union's 'Kind Day'

JACKSON, Mich. — Monday was a special day in Jackson where more than 200 people were out in the community giving back. It was part of True Community Credit Union’s ‘Kind Day,’ a nationwide effort from participating credit unions to help improve the community they serve.

It can be as simple as a cup of coffee or a meal. Or something much deeper.

Monday, True CCU’s staff went into that community to help make it better.

“I am in the community. So every time somebody gets something, I feel like that’s something that is going to bring joy to the heart and that’s why it’s good to give,” Vice President of Technology Solutions Canis Arbrouet said.

Several staff members donated $200 to Young People of Purpose founder Diane Washington. That money will go right back into the community such as an upcoming holiday gift giveaway during Christmas, class materials and for her community garden.

“We want to be here and so anything that can do to keep up moving forward, I love that. We love serving and we have things coming up. Just support our youth,” Washington said.

Elsewhere, three True CCU members went to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Staff from True CCU at the Jackson County Animal Shelter

“The shelter means a lot to me,” Teller Hannah Shoemaker said.

They donated $75 to the shelter’s emergency fund. And for the shelter every dollar counts.

“We pay just like everyone else extremely high prices for emergency care but, obviously we see a lot more of it than the average person would in their home,” Director Lydia Sattler said. “So, being able to have the resources that when those emergency cases come in that we know that we can treat them and we don’t have to put a dollar amount on whether we can save that animal’s life or not so it means so much to not have that restriction and be able to care of the animals that come in.”

In total, more than $5,000 will have been distributed to people or organizations in the Jackson community from the efforts by staff members at True Community Credit Union.

