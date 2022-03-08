Thousands expected for Jackson's Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival

JACKSON, Mich. — Saturday marks the return of the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival in Jackson. Organizers expect it will draw a very large crowd.

Guests can expect to see 45 tables with wine, ciders and beer, food trucks, ice carvers, games and fire pits.

County Fairgrounds director Denise Owens said this festival helps the farmers and agriculture industry that participates in their yearly fair.

“It’s been a fundraiser for our fair since it started back in the day when the state cut funding to the Premium Program which is the money that backs up the ribbons that are for 4-H FFA and open class exhibitors get at the fair,” she said. “That was a pretty big hardship on the fair to be able to compensate for that so we had to look at some new ways. This has really done the trick for us and it enhances the agricultural industry. It really helped our farmers.”

Organizers said the festival draws in between 2,200 and 2,800 people per year. Owens believes that number will go up this year.

Most of the vendors will be indoors in the American One Events Center for the first time.

General admission is $30 which goes up to $35 day of. Designated driver tickets are available as well for $10. You can still buy tickets at the door or online.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook