The most dangerous intersection in Ingham County? It's in East Lansing

Data from Michigan State Police shows that the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Hagadorn Road had 176 crashes between 2017 and 2019 making it the Ingham County intersection with the most crashes
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 04, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich — One Ingham County intersection had 176 reported crashes between 2017 and 2019: East Grand River Avenue and Hagadorn Road in East Lansing.

“This intersection behind us for 2017, 2018, and 2019, this is either number one or number two for the highest number of traffic crashes in Ingham County," said Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Even with all of the proper markings, there were 31 injuries reported from 2017 to 2019 from that intersection. 2020 data is not yet available.

Three of the five most dangerous intersections are in the knot of streets north and west of the Frandor shopping center, where Saginaw Street and Grand River Avenue run in opposite directions and cars are entering and exiting from U.S. 127. The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Holmes Road in Lansing rounded out the top five.

“All traffic crashes except a car versus an animal are preventable," Oleksyk said. "So if it’s not a car versus animal traffic crash you’re at fault. It’s the person’s behavior that causes them to get into a crash. They’re either in a hurry, distracted, not paying attention, on their phone or texting, so when you come to an intersection like this whether you’re familiar with it or not pay attention!”

A majority of the citations Michigan State Police have issued at East Grand River and Hagadorn from crashes are failure to yield and fail to stop.

"I can tell you I’ve worked in this area and lived in this area for the past twenty years and this is always a busy intersection morning, noon, and around evening," Oleksyk said .

Bottom line from the Michigan State Police is to have complete focus while driving so you can get to your destination safely.

"This intersection here we have, this is the beginning of MSU's campus and East Lansing and you've got people coming in as a student or to work and leaving," Oleksyk said. "People passing through to go to Okemos or Meridian Township."

All crashes happened within 200 feet of the intersections listed below.

2017

INTERSECTIONCRASHESINJURIES
E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST 64 17
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD 58 11
S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD50 7
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP4723
E JOLLY RD @ S CEDAR ST3919
E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST399
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST372
ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST348
COOLIDGE RD @ W LAKE LANSING RD348
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HOMER ST3212

2018

INTERSECTIONCRASHESINJURIES
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD6911
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP5118
COOLIDGE RD @ W LAKE LANSING RD5011
E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST506
S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD456
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST435
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HOMER ST439
ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST394 (1 death)
E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST 37 5
E MILLER RD @ S CEDAR ST 37 9

2019

INTERESECTIONCRASHESINJURIES
E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST588
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD499
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP4814
E JOLLY RD @ S CEDAR ST4212
S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD389
ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST364
E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST368
E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST347
S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W MAIN ST3218
PARK LAKE RD @ W GRAND RIVER AVE3110

