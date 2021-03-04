The most dangerous intersection in Ingham County? It's in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — One Ingham County intersection had 176 reported crashes between 2017 and 2019: East Grand River Avenue and Hagadorn Road in East Lansing.

“This intersection behind us for 2017, 2018, and 2019, this is either number one or number two for the highest number of traffic crashes in Ingham County," said Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Even with all of the proper markings, there were 31 injuries reported from 2017 to 2019 from that intersection. 2020 data is not yet available.

Three of the five most dangerous intersections are in the knot of streets north and west of the Frandor shopping center, where Saginaw Street and Grand River Avenue run in opposite directions and cars are entering and exiting from U.S. 127. The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Holmes Road in Lansing rounded out the top five.

“All traffic crashes except a car versus an animal are preventable," Oleksyk said. "So if it’s not a car versus animal traffic crash you’re at fault. It’s the person’s behavior that causes them to get into a crash. They’re either in a hurry, distracted, not paying attention, on their phone or texting, so when you come to an intersection like this whether you’re familiar with it or not pay attention!”

A majority of the citations Michigan State Police have issued at East Grand River and Hagadorn from crashes are failure to yield and fail to stop.

"I can tell you I’ve worked in this area and lived in this area for the past twenty years and this is always a busy intersection morning, noon, and around evening," Oleksyk said .

Bottom line from the Michigan State Police is to have complete focus while driving so you can get to your destination safely.

"This intersection here we have, this is the beginning of MSU's campus and East Lansing and you've got people coming in as a student or to work and leaving," Oleksyk said. "People passing through to go to Okemos or Meridian Township."

All crashes happened within 200 feet of the intersections listed below.

2017



INTERSECTION CRASHES INJURIES E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST 64 17 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD 58 11 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD 50 7 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP 47 23 E JOLLY RD @ S CEDAR ST 39 19 E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST 39 9 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST 37 2 ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST 34 8 COOLIDGE RD @ W LAKE LANSING RD 34 8 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HOMER ST 32 12

2018



INTERSECTION CRASHES INJURIES E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD 69 11 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP 51 18 COOLIDGE RD @ W LAKE LANSING RD 50 11 E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST 50 6 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD 45 6 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST 43 5 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HOMER ST 43 9 ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST 39 4 (1 death) E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST 37 5 E MILLER RD @ S CEDAR ST 37 9

2019



INTERESECTION CRASHES INJURIES E SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST 58 8 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N HAGADORN RD 49 9 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ S US 127/GRAND RIVER RAMP 48 14 E JOLLY RD @ S CEDAR ST 42 12 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W HOLMES RD 38 9 ABBOT RD @ E SAGINAW ST 36 4 E SAGINAW ST @ N CLIPPERT ST 36 8 E GRAND RIVER AVE @ N CLIPPERT ST 34 7 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ W MAIN ST 32 18 PARK LAKE RD @ W GRAND RIVER AVE 31 10

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook