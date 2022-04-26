The annual Fairy Festival returns to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson School of the Arts is welcoming back their Fairy Festival for its 15th year.

It will be a weekend full of events for children. Boys and girls will be able to walk through the fairy kingdom, mermaid cove and the dark mountain.

Jackson School of the Arts Jackson School of the Arts Fairy Festival



They will also be able to meet a fairy princess and travel to Neverland with Captain Hook on his ship.

Children are encouraged to dress up for the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the School of the Arts .

Tickets are $25 on Saturday with free admission on Sunday.

To purchase tickets click here.

