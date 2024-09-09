The 100 Homes program in Jackson holds an open-house event

The City of Jackson held an open house for the 100 Homes program.

37 applications have been approved so far with over a thousand more to process.

Watch the video above to see the open house event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It really is what it says, we’re building 100 homes across the city of Jackson,” Said Cory Mays, Grant Coordinator, City of Jackson.

On Sunday Jackson residents got to tour and ask questions about the 100 Homes Project.

Officials say these homes are built to be affordable capped at 175,000 dollars and money from the American Rescue plan is being used to offer a down payment.

“We've set aside 2.5 million dollars as part of this down payment assistance program, 25k x 100 houses, people apply for the program, and if you financially qualify we’re going to give you 25,000 dollars towards the construction of these new homes.” Said Mays.

The program is nine months old and officials say they have received over 1,000 applications and approved 37 buyers so far.

"We're gonna put families in homes, we're gonna stabilize their lives by giving them a great place to raise their kids, but we're also gonna rebuild our neighborhoods one house at a time we're going to make sure that those empty lots in neighborhoods get refilled." Said Mays.

Alyessa Willaerthardman is one of those buyers and says the program has created stability for her family.

“It has helped me and the boys buy a home, we’re currently renters, and they are very excited to have their own yard, said Willarethardman.

Other Jackson residents such as Jack Eddy have applied to the program and see it as a way to invest in their future.

“It allows us to possibly step into the homeownership space, it’ll get more exciting because instead of pouring money into a rental we can pour money into this.” Said Eddy.

Neighbors who can qualify for a mortgage and make 120% or less of the Area Median Income can qualify for the project, if you'd like to apply you can follow this link.

