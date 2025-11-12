Jackson neighborhood reporter, Matt Prysiazny, visits some restaurants for some comfort food during Jackson County Restaurant Week.

Jackson County Restaurant Week: Comfort Food Edition goes from November 10-16

Over thirty restaurants in Jackson County participating

Matt Prysiazny visits three of the locations trying comfort food

For only $15, visitors can get a meal each visit to enjoy. Over thirty restaurants participated this week which gives the community numerous options of places to try different food around the county.

Take a tour with Matt Prysiazny during Jackson County Restaurant Week

Join Matt as he takes you on a tour of a few locations offering comfort food during Restaurant Week! Locations visited are SOAR Cafe', Ironbark Brewing Company, and Five Forks Bakery.

