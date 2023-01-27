Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Table Talk: On the road at Optimist Ice Arena

Table Talk hits the road going to Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson for ice skating and ice hockey!
Table Talk: On the road at Optimist Ice Arena
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 09:49:50-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson to learn all that they have to offer. And you won't want to miss this three-part segment where Mikayla and Tianna try to ice skate and play hockey!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

Asya Lawrence

1:07 PM, Jun 15, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Asya Lawrence

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter