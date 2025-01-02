Suspect charged in December DoorDash shooting in Leoni Twp

22-year-old Santannah Arrington has been arrested and charged in connection with a December 26th shooting in Leoni Township.

She is alleged to have shot a DoorDash customer from inside a delivery vehicle and is facing three felony counts, including Assault with Intent to Murder.

WATCH THE VIDEO for details, including the scene of the alleged shooting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We are learning new details about the December 26th shooting involving a DoorDash delivery in Leoni Township.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety confirmed that 22-year-old suspect Santannah Arrington was arrested and has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and two additional firearm-related counts.

Blackman-Leoni officers responded to the shooting on the 200 block of S. Rosewood Avenue on Thursday, December 26th around 5 p.m.

According to investigators, Arrington allegedly shot a woman who had ordered and received food using the delivery app DoorDash from inside the delivery vehicle.

The victim was last reported in stable condition.

Bond has been set at $250,000, and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for January 10th.

