Customer shot after argument with DoorDash delivery person in Jackson County

A Jackson County DoorDash customer was shot and injured Thursday after an argument with a delivery person.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The DoorDash corporation says it is cooperating with law enforcement and is appalled by the violence.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety says a Jackson County DoorDash customer was shot Thursday afternoon following an argument with a DoorDash delivery person.

Blackman-Leoni officers responding to the incident just after 5 p.m. December 26 and say they found a woman with a gunshot wound by the side of the road on the 200 block of South Rosewood Avenue in Leoni Township.

Police say the shooting occurred after the victim received a food order, and the driver had left the area but then returned, pulling into the driveway across the street.

According to investigators, the victim then walked out to the roadway to get information about the delivery vehicle and was then shot by an unknown suspect from inside the DoorDash delivery vehicle.

The officers provided medical attention, and the woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in Jackson, according to a release from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition, and the wound is not life-threatening.

Police say they have determined that there were at least two people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The vehicle was reported to be a Burgundy Jeep.

A person of interest has been identified, and attempts are underway to locate the individual.

We reached out to the DoorDash corporation for comment and received the following statement:

"We’re appalled by this violence and working closely with law enforcement to assist their investigation in any way we can."

A spokesperson for the company says DoorDash has been in contact with law enforcement and provided information to assist the investigation.

This was confirmed Friday by Blackman-Leoni Director of Public Safety Scott Grajewski. The company also says the delivery person's account has been deactivated.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident to contact them.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook