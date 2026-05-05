Suspect arrested in Jackson homicide from January

A suspect in a Jackson homicide is now in custody after police received a tip about his whereabouts.

Jackson police announced Monday they arrested 51-year-old Robert Poole after receiving a tip that he was inside a Jackson residence in the 1800 block of Chapin.

Jackson police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant for Poole and took him into custody without incident.

Poole is now in the Jackson County Jail on charges of homicide — open murder and felony firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 28, when officers arrived in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Ave. and found 49-year-old Jackson resident Michael Mishaw deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

