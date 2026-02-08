Super Bowl shoppers stock up on party essentials at local grocery store

As Super Bowl weekend approaches, shoppers are flocking to grocery stores to gather ingredients for their game day celebrations, with some prioritizing the food over the football itself.

I visited Polly's Country Market on Saturday, where shoppers like Astella Sharp were preparing for their Super Bowl traditions. Sharp was shopping for ingredients to make Greek lemon chicken and rice soup for what she calls a "Souper Bowl party."

"Usually, I hangout with a group of friends. This year, we're having a 'Souper Bowl party where everybody makes a different soup. And we all hangout, watch the game, and eat soup," Sharp said.

Soup ingredients are just some of the items flying off the shelves before the Super Bowl. Colin Tidwell, assistant store director at Polly's Country Market, shared what else is popular during this busy weekend.

"We see a lot of meat sales. Everybody wants ground beef for burgers, steaks just for a shindig. A lot of stuff in produce starts flying," Tidwell said.

"Chicken goes crazy for buffalo chicken dip. So it gets to be a little bit of a madhouse in here," Tidwell added.

Tidwell explained that special occasions like Super Bowl weekend can present minor challenges for grocery stores.

"Not knowing exactly what the customer wants can be a little tough. We want to make sure they have what they want," Tidwell said.

But some shoppers like Sharp know exactly what they're after.

"Today I'm here for alcohol. I'm buying all my liquor for the weekend," Sharp said with a laugh.

