Summit to Reduce Violence Apr. 8 in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Members of the Jackson community are coming together for a Summit to reduce violence. It’s scheduled to take place Friday, April 8 at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center located at 128 W. Ganson Street.

The goal of the summit is to bring community voices together with law enforcement, members of the Jackson judicial system, researchers, advocates and others within Jackson to address violence and its impact on the city.

Local speakers plan to share ways to try to prevent violence and create action for a better community with a panel discussion by those affected by violence.

International speaker and former inmate Jarmain Merritt plans to address members on ways to reduce violence. He is also a trainer on violence interruption.

Jackson College, Baker College, the city of Jackson, Jackson Juneteenth Community Judicial Think Tank, Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the office of Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka and Spring Arbor University are presenting this event.

Jackson College Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Diversity, Equity and Belonging Kelly Crum said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reached out to her office to discuss hosting a summit to reduce violence in the community.

“Increased high school graduation and post-secondary education significantly reduce crime,” Crum said. “Jackson College is committed to our community and helping all pursue post-secondary degrees and certificates to boost future wages and employment outcomes. We ask community members to join us and be a part of the conversation to make a safer community that will bring forth prosperity.”

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Register online here, if interested.

Officials work groups will continue to meet regularly toward the goals established at this event.

