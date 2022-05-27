Specialty grocery store The Goodie Bag is coming to downtown Jackson this fall

JACKSON, Mich. — A specialty grocery store is coming to downtown Jackson.

The Goodie Bag is expect to open this fall in a retail area below the Lofts on Louis, 209 W. Louis Glick Highway.

The store will offer gourmet foods, basic grocery items like milk and bread and a selection of grab-and-go meals.

According to the Jackson Anchor Initiative, “those wanting to try the Goodie Bag’s offerings can stop for breakfast, lunch or dinner to get a delicious meal during the week or on weekends. A great option for families, the store will offer take-home entrees. The Goodie Bag will also be a go-to for those hosting parties to get essentials like party trays, beer and wine.”

Grand River Brewery owner Justin Dalenberg is behind the grocery store.

Dalenberg’s business portfolio includes Veritas, Doll ‘n Burgers and Manchester Market.

