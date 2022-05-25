Somerset Township man charged with murder in death of 16-year-old

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 66-year-old Somerset Township man has been charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old on Saturday.

Police have identified the suspect as Kirk Culik.

Somerset Township police were dispatched to Mill Street near U.S. 12 around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of an altercation and a shooting.

When police arrived they found a 16-year-old boy lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson, where he died from his injuries. Another man was taken to Henry Ford Jackson, but his condition is unknown.

Culik was treated for a head injury. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1., at 10 a.m. in Hillsdale County.

