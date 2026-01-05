Somerset Lake deaths: 48-year-old man and dogs discovered Monday morning

JACKSON, Mich — A 48-year-old man and his two dogs were found dead in Somerset Lake Monday morning, according to Somerset Township Police Chief.

Police say Charles Edward Fausak IV was discovered after his family reported him missing. Family members told police that Fausak regularly walked his dogs around the lake at night, typically leaving around 6 p.m.

The deaths remain under investigation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.