Silver Bells 5K brings Michigan neighbors together for holiday charity run

Fresh off the celebration of Silver Bells in the City the night before, runners and walkers gathered for the Silver Bells 5K to kick off the holiday season in Lansing.

Silver Bells 5K brought Michigan neighbors together for holiday charity race

Detroit transplant Ryan Kachnowski won first place in his debut run

Proceeds support at-risk youth programs and Silver Bells in the City

Neighbors from all over Michigan came together for the festive race, bringing the community together through fitness and holiday spirit. The event served as a perfect complement to the previous evening's Silver Bells celebration, extending the holiday festivities into the weekend.

Ryan Kachnowski made his debut at the race a memorable one, finishing in first place. For the Detroit transplant, it was his first time participating in a Lansing community event.

"It's really fun, and I've been meaning to do a race in the community. I'm originally from Detroit, so it's my first race here in Lansing. So, it's really fun to run around the capital here and, you know, for a good cause," Kachnowski said.

The Silver Bells 5K serves a dual purpose beyond bringing the community together for fitness and fun. All proceeds from the event go to the Chris and Louise Holman Foundation, which supports at-risk youth in mid-Michigan, as well as Silver Bells in the City.

