Sick of all the leaves? Jackson crews will begin loose leaf pickup Monday

JACKSON, Mich. — All of the fallen leaves have to go somewhere, right?

As the ground continues to collect them, the city of Jackson is set to do two rounds of loose leaf collection.

Crews will go around starting Monday using their leaf vacuum machines through every section of the city.

They ask you to place the loose leaf piles along curbs in the street but wait until 48 hours before your scheduled pickup to avoid clogging storm drains and unclean streets.

The city is also asking you to remove vehicles and basketball hoops from streets when collection is happening in your neighborhood.

Crews will start near Cascades Park and work counterclockwise throughout the city until Dec. 8.

To check when they will be in your neighborhood, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook