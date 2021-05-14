'Shred Day' coming to Jackson and Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich. — Are you looking to get rid of personal documents that you do not want anyone else to see? American 1 is hosting a Shred Day in Jackson and Hillsdale.

It is free for individuals and small businesses.

“In this day and age, scams, fraud, and identity theft are incredibly prevalent,” said Angela Hadley, VP of Risk for American 1. “Our team works tirelessly each day to educate our community on ways to protect themselves, and shred days are a great, secure opportunity to discard documents that could lead to identity theft.”

John Moore

American 1 says that this is a way to safely and securely destroy personal documents that include important and private information. They use “reputable” shred companies to bring a shredding truck on-site. The shred companies dispose the material and recycle them securely so your personal information is protected.

The Jackson Shred Day is Saturday, May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm at Westwood Mall, 1850 W. Michigan Avenue.

The Hillsdale Shred Day is Saturday, May 22 from 10 am to 12 pm at American 1, 3192 W. Carleton Road.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook