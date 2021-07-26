Shirley Drive closes for a month as part of MDOT project

JACKSON, Mich. — MDOT is closing Shirley Drive starting today between Springport Road and Clark Street to install a box culvert.

The closure is expected to last for a month.

MDOT Spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says traffic will be detoured via Parnall Road and Lansing Avenue. Access to businesses along Shirley Drive will be “maintained at all times.”

This is a continuation of a $120 million project to rebuild and widen Interstate 94 near Airport Road to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange.

The project also involves changing the US-127/M-50/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange. Other changes will include roundabouts at the Elm Road interchange and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

A box culvert is a large concrete structure that allows water to flow under a road.

