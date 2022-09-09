Sewer collapse causing small sinkhole at busy Jackson intersection will close for repair

JACKSON, Mich. — South Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from west Michigan Avenue to west Franklin Street starting Tuesday morning so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair. The the urgent repair is needed because of a small sinkhole due to a collapsed sanitary sewer system, according to the city.

The collapse is under the intersection of south Wisner Street and west Washington Avenue posing a safety hazard.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to use south West Avenue.

West Washington Avenue from south Bowen and south Thompson streets will also be impacted by the closure.

city of Jackson/Aaron Dimick Small sinkhole forming at south Wisner Street in Jackson

