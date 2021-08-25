Watch
Several people shot at Fourth and Franklin streets in Jackson

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021
Jackson police
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 15:52:29-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Several people were injuring by gunfire during at Fourth and Franklin streets in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

“Upon arrival located multiple victims which have all been transported to the hospital. Conditions are unknown at this time. Obviously, it's an active ongoing investigation," Jackson police Sergeant Jason Ganzhorn said.

Victims were found laying near the Keyes Log Cabin party store, according to police.

A crashed car with what appears to be a broken out driver's side window was seen against a telephone pole across from Keyes.

