Seven officers placed on administrative leave after Jackson County shooting

JACKSON, Mich. — Seven law enforcement officers are on leave after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The officers from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Blackman-Leoni Township were all placed on leave as part of normal policy within their departments after a shooting.

Around 1:30am officers from Blackman-Leoni Township public safety responded to a domestic assault complaint at the Meijer on the 3000 block of E. Michigan Ave.

Michigan State Police report that when the officers arrived to the scene the 33-year-old suspect had already fled the scene. Around 2:56 a.m. officers spotted the suspect and began a chase.

"During the pursuit, that vehicle came became disabled, all on its own," said MSP public information officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk. "I'm thinking due to probably it's an older vehicle, and that vehicle came disabled right around on Crouch Road near Draper Road."

The man then fled on foot and multiple law enforcement departments helped set up a perimeter.

"That suspect was seen at a residence on Draper Road in the 7900 block. He was attempting to steal a car out of the driveway," Oleksyk said. "At this time, we don't believe he knew anybody at that residence."

The man had a handgun and spent about 45 minutes negotiating with officers.

"Officers were negotiating with him to surrender, and at some point in time, use of force was used by all three agencies," he said.

The man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and no officers were injured.

"No one ever wants to use this type of use of force but when it comes to this type of use of force, it's to protect the community and officers," Oleksyk said.

Once the investigation is finished it will be handed over to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office to review.

