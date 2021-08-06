Section of West Avenue will be closed for two weeks starting Monday

JACKSON, Mich. — South West Avenue between Kibby Road and High Street will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug 9.

The city will be replacing sewers at the intersection of South West Avenue and Douglas Street.

That section will be closed to through traffic for the duration. It will only remain open for residents to get to their homes and to access businesses within the work zone.

City officials say a detour will go from Griswold Street to Fourth Street to High Street.

City of Jackson

