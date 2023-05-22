Section of Jackson's East Ganson Street closed through Wednesday

JACKSON, Mich. — Construction season continues in Jackson, and this week, East Ganson Street is closed between North Cooper and Whitney streets through Wednesday.

Lauren Shields 2023 At the corner of Whitney and East Ganson Streets in Jackson

The city's department of pubic works is closing both lanes of E. Ganson Stret for underground water service installation and sewer repair.

Residents who live within the closure area will still be able to reach their homes.

It's also worth nothing that the street could be closed past Wednesday, if construction is delayed due to weather. If that is the case, please be patient and plan routes accordingly.

