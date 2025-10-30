Schools prepare support systems as families face SNAP benefits pause

With SNAP benefits set to be paused in November, local schools are stepping up to help families who may face increased food insecurity.

Northwest Schools offers "community closets" with food and essentials as SNAP benefits pause in November.

The district partners with Compassionate Ministries to provide customized meal bags for families in need.

Superintendent Bontrager urges families facing hardship to seek help through school resources.

Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager says the district has resources in place to support families in need.

"Each of our buildings have, what we call 'community closets'. So that's clothes and toiletries and so on. As well as opportunities to obtain food if needed. We partner with Compassionate Ministries," Bontrager said.

Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County, a local nonprofit that supports neighbors facing food insecurity, has collaborated with Northwest Community Schools for years to provide nutritious food options.

"What they try to do is create these bags that are sent home to families in need that are nutritious," Bontrager said.

The food assistance is designed to meet varying family needs, according to Bontrager.

"It's typically based on a family of four type. That a family can sit down and have a nutritious meal, and that's the thought behind that. So whether it's for a day or two days, it's based on what the need is for that particular family," Bontrager said.

Schools expand food assistance programs as SNAP benefits pause

The district has already observed an increase in families requiring assistance, a trend expected to worsen when SNAP benefits pause.

"Yes, we've seen an increase in need. But obviously, we're gonna see a much greater increase that is happening right now," Bontrager said.

Bontrager encourages any students or families experiencing hardship to reach out for help.

"Reach out and we will get you pointed in the right direction. We don't want to see any families go in need and go to bed hungry," Bontrager said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

