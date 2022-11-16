School will be back in session Thursday for students in Jackson, Hillsdale counties after ransomware attack

JACKSON, Mich. — After three days away from school due to a ransomware attack, the Jackson County Intermediate School District and other school districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are prepared to welcome back students Thursday.

According to Jackson County ISD Superintendent Kevin Oxley, it was thanks to around-the-clock work by their tech team and cybersecurity experts.

According to Oxley, restoration efforts will continue, but they prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow schools to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across the impacted schools.

Students will continue to have limited access to some technology resources when they return Thursday as their teams continue to restore additional systems.

“We understand the challenges this incident has created for our community,” Oxley said. “The criminals responsible for ransomware attacks such as these have been targeting school districts like ours across the country. We want to thank our students, families and employees for doing their part in the ongoing recovery and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Their investigation into the incident continues. Oxley says they will continue to provide additional updates.

