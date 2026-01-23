School superintendent reveals decision process for extreme weather closures

In Jackson County, Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager has a magic number that determines whether students will fill busy school hallways or leave them silent: around 20 below zero windchill.

When extreme weather threatens, Bontrager doesn't make the call alone. He consults multiple weather forecasts and coordinates with key personnel to assess conditions.

"We look at several weather forecasts. If it has to do with snow or slippery roads, we talk to typically our director of maintenance, always talk to our transportation director. I always reach out to the county road commission too to see 'Are the trucks out on the road?' 'Are they spreading salt?' 'Are we at a temperature where the salt actually works?'" Bontrager said.

The decision-making process involves collaboration among Jackson County superintendents through a group text system. Weather conditions can vary significantly across different areas of the county.

"We all know even within one county, one side of the county might get hit harder than the other," Bontrager said.

When temperatures drop to levels that can quickly cause frostbite, parents play a crucial role in keeping children safe. Proper clothing becomes essential for student safety.

"Make sure that all your children are dressed appropriately. Hats, gloves, appropriate coats. If you're in elementary school, even insulated pants or snow pants," Bontrager said.

Bus stops present another dangerous scenario during extreme weather conditions. Parents need to ensure their children aren't left waiting in frigid temperatures.

"In this type of frigid weather when we have school, make sure that the bus is on time. Don't just drop your child off or have a plan," Bontrager said.

Despite all the coordination and planning by school districts, Bontrager emphasizes that parents hold the ultimate authority in weather-related school decisions.

"The ultimate folks that really need to decide whether their children are coming to school or not is the parents," Bontrager said.

