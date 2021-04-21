Saturday marks the 19th annual Family Service and Children’s Aid 5K run in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Saturday is the 19th annual Family Service and Children’s Aid 5K run. The goal of the yearly walk and run is to raise money for Jackson’s social services programs, according to Family Service and Children’s Aid CEO Bob Powell.

“We are a non-profit that specializes in social service. We have substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment for all ages. That’s our behavioral health program. We specialize in traumatized kids and families. We also offer foster care and adoption. And a variety of programs from juvenile diversion to parent education. We do on-site mental health in the schools as well,” Powell said.

All of the proceeds raised for the run go directly to Family Service and Children’s Aid.

“There will be some competition there. We have about 100 people pre-registered. I expect in the next couple days with good weather we’ll get back to about 150. It’s a good time. There’s a strong running community in Jackson. I think we’ll see a lot of great runners out there,” race director Bruce Inosencio said.

The course starts and ends at Grand River Brewery and runs through downtown. Runners will be individually cleared every five to six seconds to accommodate social distancing. Participants will be asked to wear masks but can take them off once they start running.

If you are interested in signing up, officials say you have time still but recommend doing it sooner rather than later.

You can sign up here and type in FSCA Jackson.

“We allow people to sign up even on race day. You can do packet pick-up and race registration at Family Service and Children’s Aid at 306 W. Michigan day before registration. The morning of you can register up to 8:45 am,” Inosencio said.

