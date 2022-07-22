Sandstone bridge over Interstate 94 in Jackson County closing for 1 month

Watch Now
If you’re driving in the western part of Jackson County, heads up. The Sandstone Road bridge over Interstate 94 in Jackson County will be closed for maintenance starting Monday.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 22, 2022
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you’re driving in the western part of Jackson County, heads up, construction is heading your way.

The Sandstone Road bridge over Interstate 94 in Jackson County will be closed for maintenance starting Monday.

The work is part of the I-94 project that will rebuild close to 13 miles of the interstate in Jackson, Albion and Parma.

Traffic will be detoured via County Farm Road to Dearing Road then to Michigan Avenue.

The bridge is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 15.

