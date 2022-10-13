Robotics, food and prizes were part of Jackson's annual JAXPO Business Showcase

JACKSON, Mich. — The American 1 Events Center was buzzing in Jackson today with its biggest networking event of the year, the JAXPO Business Showcase.

With games and food, it had a little bit of everything.

Dozens of businesses and organizations were on hand today to showcase what they have to offer ranging from a school robotics team, nonprofits and local media.

FOX 47’s sales team and Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden were here for a meet and greet as well.

JAXPO is hosted by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce each year to showcase different company’s insight, talent, expertise, products and service.

