Rives Township found a new FOIA coordinator, but not a new clerk

JACKSON, Mich. — After a series of open interviews Tuesday night, Rives Township officials voted familiar face Jobeth Carlton to be the township's next FOIA coordinator, pending a background check.

Officials could not, however, agree on a replacement for Township Clerk Judi McCord when she resigns April 30.

Township officials will hold another special meeting next Tuesday to try to agree on a clerk. If they aren't able to do so in time, the township could be forced to shut down.

