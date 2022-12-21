Rives Junction man in custody after stabbing woman, barricading himself in home

TOMPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 57-year-old Rives Junction man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home.
It happened early Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Dixon Road in Tompkins Township for a stabbing victim who fled the residence.
They determined a 29-year-old woman had gone to the home to retrieve property when confronted by the man. Officials say they were in a domestic relationship.
The man assaulted the woman with a knife and then barricaded himself inside the home.
She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful and the Michigan State Police Services Team took him into custody.
Alcohol and drug use appears to have been a factor, according to police.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.