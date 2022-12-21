Rives Junction man in custody after stabbing woman, barricading himself in home

TOMPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 57-year-old Rives Junction man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home.

It happened early Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Dixon Road in Tompkins Township for a stabbing victim who fled the residence.

They determined a 29-year-old woman had gone to the home to retrieve property when confronted by the man. Officials say they were in a domestic relationship.

The man assaulted the woman with a knife and then barricaded himself inside the home.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful and the Michigan State Police Services Team took him into custody.

Alcohol and drug use appears to have been a factor, according to police.

