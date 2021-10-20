Watch
Resolution to not enforce mandatory mask wearing, mandatory vaccinations in Jackson County passed.

Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 21:53:03-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A resolution to not enforce mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and contact tracing in Jackson County passed.

The Jackson County commissioners voted 7-2 in favor of the resolution Tuesday night. Commissioners Darius Williams and Daniel Mahoney were the two who were opposed.

The proposed resolution directs no funds or resources should be used towards enforcing COVID mandates.

At the Tuesday night meeting dozens of people commented on the COVID resolution proposed by commissioner Tony Bair. Most were in support of the mandate.

The resolution goes into effect immediately.

Click here to read more about the resolution.

