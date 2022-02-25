Rep. Julie Alexander proposes house bill to address staffing shortages among corrections officers

JACKSON, Mich. — State Representative Julie Alexander (R-MI) is introducing a bill that would address staffing shortages among corrections officers.

“Michigan corrections officers enforce our laws and maintain public safety, but the staff shortages at our prisons have made their jobs harder,” said Alexander.

House Bill 5765 would allow retired corrections officers to continue receiving their benefits if they return to work in the same capacity. Alexander said she spoke with corrections officers who offered proposals to fix the problem which guided her bill.

“Allowing retired officers to put their experience to work again will help lighten the load on other officers,” she said.

This exemption would be in effect for two years if the bill is signed into law.

Under Michigan law, retired state employees who are rehired by the state are not permitted to receive their retirement allowance for the duration of their employment.

Michigan Department of Corrections officials testified before a house panel that 770 corrections officers positions aren't filled, which is a 13 percent shortage. All four facilities in Jackson County are experiencing officer shortages of 20 percent or higher.

“Understaffed Michigan prisons, including those in Jackson County, lead to overworked corrections officers,” she said. “Our committed officers have demonstrated true dedication as they give even more time and effort to secure prisons, keep our communities safe and protect prisoners. But they need reinforcements. My plan will help cover temporary shortages by recruiting corrections officers, who can maintain retirement benefits on top of their wages.”

Spokesperson Chris Gautz said the Michigan Department of Corrections is in support of this bill.

The bill remains under consideration by the House Committee on Appropriations.

