REJECTED: Hillsdale City Council votes down pay increases

Compensation Board's decision to give Mayor and Council Members 700% raises was unanimously rejected Monday
Posted

HILLSDALE, Mich — Hillsdale City Council on Monday unanimously rejected controversial pay increases approved by the City's Officer's Compensation Board.

That Compensation Board had recommended pay increases of about 700% for the Mayor and City Council members.

But the Council voted down that idea.

