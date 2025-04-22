REJECTED: Hillsdale City Council votes down pay increases

HILLSDALE, Mich — Hillsdale City Council on Monday unanimously rejected controversial pay increases approved by the City's Officer's Compensation Board.
That Compensation Board had recommended pay increases of about 700% for the Mayor and City Council members.
But the Council voted down that idea.
