Decision to give 700% raises to Council, Mayor should be sent to Council — Hillsdale City Manager

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We reported Monday on a proposal in Hillsdale to give the City's elected officials ca. 700% raises.

The chair of the board that sets those salaries told us the idea was on hold.

But now, City officials are saying if that board did approve the raises, the proposal will continue on and should go to City Council later this month.

Council could decide to reject the raises.

