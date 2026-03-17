Reed Manor residents displaced by fire meet with Jackson Housing Commission on next steps in process

Residents of the "I Building" at Reed Manor met with the Jackson Housing Commission Monday after a fire displaced them from their homes. One resident says he still needs to retrieve critical medical equipment from his apartment.

Relocated Reed Manor residents have meeting with Jackson Housing Commission on next steps.

Some have opportunity to get important belongings from units.

Many residents frustration and uncertain.

Timothey Cole has lived at Reed Manor for nearly two years. After the fire destroyed his apartment in the "I Building," Cole said he is currently staying with his daughter.

Reed Manor fire victims meet with Jackson Housing Commission

I spoke with Cole after he and other displaced residents met with the Jackson Housing Commission Monday to discuss next steps. The meeting was closed to others, but Cole shared his reaction afterward.

"A little relieved," Cole said.

Cole said the relief came from learning he would be able to return to retrieve his belongings — including medical equipment he said is necessary for his day-to-day life.

"I have a defibrillator monitor, my legs, my charger for my wheelchair," Cole said.

Despite that relief, Cole said the overall situation makes him angry.

"I'd rather be in the house!" Cole said.

Other residents who spoke with me Monday shared Cole's frustration and uncertainty. Cole said he hopes the situation is resolved quickly.

"They need to hurry up and get stuff done!" Cole said.

The City of Jackson responded to a request for comment on the situation. City Manager Jonathan Greene provided the following statement:

"The Jackson Housing Commission is working diligently to support residents impacted by the fire at Reed Manor, and the City of Jackson remains committed to bringing partners together to ensure those affected are connected with the full range of community resources and assistance available to them," Greene said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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