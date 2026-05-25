Reed Manor residents blocked from retrieving belongings two months after deadly fire

A Reed Manor apartment resident says she still has not been allowed back into her unit to retrieve her belongings — including her brother's ashes — more than two months after a March fire killed one woman and displaced dozens of others.

It has been over two months since the fire at Reed Manor apartments in Jackson.

Residents say they still are not allowed inside to retrieve their belongings.

Tina Hunt says she is frustrated and wants to move on.

Tina Hunt's unit was not damaged in the fire, but she says management has only given her 30 minutes to collect a few essentials since the blaze.

Reed Manor residents blocked from belongings after deadly fire

"I had thirty minutes to go in and grab some, and that was it," Hunt said. "That was... that was awhile ago."

Hunt moved into a new apartment this week, but many of her possessions remain inside her old unit at Reed Manor.

"What do you think about every day that's in there?" I asked.

"My brother's ashes is the main thing," Hunt said. "And I have a love seat in there, a dresser, a TV, all my personal stuff."

Hunt says the prolonged wait has left her and other displaced residents deeply frustrated.

"I'm frustrated! We're all very frustrated," Hunt said. "The fire was two months ago, and we should've been allowed to get in there and get our stuff."

Management at Reed Manor did not respond to a request for comment.

For Hunt, retrieving her belongings is about more than replacing material items — it is about moving forward.

"When I get my stuff out of there, I can just kind of, you know, forget that I lived there," Hunt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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