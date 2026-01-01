Recovery family apartments help families reunite for holidays

Grace Potter is experiencing something she hasn't felt in years – the joy of celebrating Christmas with her children at home.

Andy's Place in Jackson opened family apartments allowing parents in recovery to live with their children during treatment.

Grace Potter went from being incarcerated last Christmas to celebrating with her kids this year at the recovery center.

Potter says Andy's Place has given her family "peace" and now she wants to help others in recovery.

"This is like the first year in probably three years that I have actually put a Christmas tree up," Potter said.

Potter is a resident at Andy's Place Apartments in Jackson, an organization that provides safe housing for people working to overcome addiction. The facility is named for Andy Hirst, who died from an overdose in 2010.

In October, Andy's Place opened 11 new two-bedroom apartments specifically designed for families, allowing parents in recovery to reunite with their children during the healing process. Mike Hirst, Andy's father and the organization's founder, saw this as a crucial addition.

"Having your child back with you, I think is huge. Keeping the family together is huge," Hirst said.

The new family apartments allowed Potter to reunite with her 3-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter in one home – just in time for the holidays.

Potter says she has struggled with addiction most of her life but is now focused on moving forward and creating traditions with her children that she remembered from her own childhood.

"I tried to do the whole tradition of putting Christmas music on, and then I made cookies with them, and put a glass of milk out for Santa, because I want to keep that alive for my kids," Potter said.

Last Christmas, Potter was incarcerated. This year, she has found something different at Andy's Place.

When asked what living at the recovery center has given her and her children, Potter became emotional.

"Peace. Honestly peace," Potter said.

"I want them to be able to experience the same things I did as a kid with my family, and just give them that life that I was given."

With the community and second chance that Andy's Place has provided, Potter says she has found what she was searching for.

"Yes, I did. I did," Potter said when asked if she had found her peace.

Now, Potter is looking toward the future with hope and a desire to help others who are struggling.

"I'm excited to be a person that can start helping others now," Potter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

