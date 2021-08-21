Race weekend returns to Michigan International Speedway after two years

BROOKLYN, Mich. — It’s race weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Organizers are ready for fans to get back to the track for the first time since 2019.

The layoff was a long one according to Speedway President Rick Brenner but the wait is over.

“We’re excited to have people back,” Brenner said. “So much of what we do centers around our guests and our fans when they come. You know last year it was great to run a couple races and get the schedule in but it just wasn’t the same without our fans and we’re super excited to have them come.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

According to Brenner things will feel the same as they did two years ago. Some activities include face painting, balloon artists, and jugglers.

“There will be frisbee dogs, strolling interactive performers, stilt walkers, and aerial acts,” Brenner said. “One of my favorites is the zooperstars. We've got bingo, we've got live music, we've got a concert on Saturday night for folks. We've got dueling pianos in our infield so there's a little something for everybody.”

You might want to leave the cash at home though.

“What fans will find that will be a little different is we’re going cashless here this year. There will be a cashless setup for folks,” Brenner said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

Drivers like Kyle Busch and Michigan native Brad Kesolowski are ready for Sunday.

“We’ve been so close, I know we’ve got a number of thirds.” Kesolowski said. “I don’t know how many top fives. Probably more than I count on. It really stinks finishing that well and not getting the win. I would tell you it would be a huge weight off my shoulders for sure if we could punch through.”

“They put on a good event,” Busch said. “They’ve got light night concerts and fireworks and stuff that go off. But we just come in on Sunday and we run our race and we go back out. So, it’s going to be a quick day of us possibly with no weather in the forecast. It’s all about everybody to put on a good show for the fans.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

The forecast does call for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s on Sunday.

The fans are definitely looking forward to the weekend-long event.

Jonesville resident Jacob Rickwalt says he is there as part of a cleaning crew for a local boy scout troop.

“We all enjoy coming out here. We just like racing. We are all passionate about racing. My favorite racer is Austin Dillon. It’s just been crazy to meet new people from all over down south,” Rickwalt said.

Another fan that was camping in the MIS infield says he’s been coming here since 2004.

“We’re finally back after three races down. It’s 2021 and NASCAR and MIS will not end in Michigan. Don’t stop coming back because we’re here forever,” the fan said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

MIS officials will be mandating everyone to wear a face mask indoors. They will also continue to monitor state health department protocols.

Tickets are still available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook