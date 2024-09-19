"It's about keeping cops on the street" — Jackson County Sheriff on November millage

Another jail millage is on the November ballot — this one is smaller than the previous one and for jail operations only.

Without the 0.25 millage, Sheriff Gary Schuette says he will be forced to cut $1 million from his budget, reducing patrols and corrections.

John Wilson, candidate for County Commission, says Sheriff shouldn't have to ask for law enforcement to be funded.

Video shows Schuette's media conference and remarks by Wilson.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Public safety is on the line.

"This millage is about cops. And it's about keeping cops out on the street."



— Gary Schuette, Sheriff of Jackson County

That's the message from the Jackson County Sheriff, who says if a key funding millage is rejected in November, it could mean major law enforcement cutbacks.

"This is very serious. I stand here today with overwhelming support from our law enforcement community to inform the public of the consequences of the upcoming millage in Jackson County," said Schuette in a media conference Thursday at the Chanter Road Jail.

After two failed millages for jail upgrades and operation costs — there's a much smaller millage on this November's ballot: 0.25 mills for jail operation costs only — replacing a millage that expired in 2022.

"This funding would generate approximately $1.5 million a year, and allow us to fully operate the Chanter Road facility," Schuette said.

If this millage doesn't pass?

"I've been informed that I will need to cut approximately $1 million from my budget," he stated.

In that case, warned Schuette, it would mean personnel cuts — the equivalent of 12 full time deputy positions. Which will include decreased patrols and corrections staff.

John Wilson, who is running for County Commission, has been critical of previous jail millage requests — especially given rising County tax revenues.

He says law enforcement should be treated as a priority in the main county budget, not an optional expense the Sheriff has to ask for.

"The general fund should always — always — provide funding for the Sheriff's department operations — just like the other County departments," insists Wilson.

Wilson says this time he will vote for the millage. But he objects to the way it's being handled:

"Although our County Commissioners do not want to call it defunding the police, I don't know what else you can call it. Because if the voters were to reject this 0.25 millage, then they would follow through with their threats and cut this funding."

