Pretrial hearing details charges Jackson policeman faces

The case moves forward against Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak, who was arrested after a 911 call from his significant other.

The alleged victim testified Tuesday about an assault she says took place after an argument about a text message she found on his phone.

A five-plus-minute recording of the emergency call she made was played in Court.

Debczak faces multiple charges: felony assault, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, child endangerment, and domestic violence.

I was in Court today for a hearing in the case against Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak — arrested and charged with felonious assault, operating while intoxicated with a child in the car, and domestic violence.

911 Recording: "(DISPATCHER VOICE: ) Hello, 911…Jackson County 911…

A 911 call was played in Court Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing in the case against Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak.

The alleged victim testified that a late night argument over a text message she discovered on his phone turned violent.

We're editing the name of their one-year-old son.

"At that point, he reached over and slapped me in the face...I asked him to pull over, let me get [NAME], and get out of the car. He pulled over. He said I could get out of the car, but I couldn't take [NAME]," said the alleged victim.

The alleged victim testified that she did not want to leave without her son, and Debczak then drove on, hitting her repeatedly with his hand, grabbing her hair, biting her, then hitting her with a gun he had in his glove box…even pointing it at her head.

She says she had dialed 911 by that point…and, though Debczak took away the phone, the line was open and recording the confrontation for five minutes.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office previously said that Jackson Police pulled over the car. But, after officers recognized him as one of their fellow officers, Jackson Police called in Sheriff's deputies, and Debczak was arrested.

Cross examination by the defense was brief.

Before the hearing, I gave my card to Debczak's attorney and asked him to give me a call if he had any comment. I never heard from him.

ADDENDUM: A charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm was added Tuesday.

