Jackson Police Officer faces multiple charges

Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak has been charged with domestic violence, felony assault, and operating while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16 years.

Debczak was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's deputies last weekend after Jackson Police received a call for assistance and recognized Debczak as a fellow officer.

Video shows Friday's court hearing, location of arrest, and operative institutions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson Police Officer Jonathan Debczak is charged with domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16. The charges followed his arrest last weekend. I was at Debczak's court hearing to get the details.

The case is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Gary Schuette told me Jackson Police stopped a car on South West Avenue near Audubon Boulevard late Saturday night.

Schuette says Jackson Police recognized Debczak as a fellow officer, so they called in Sheriff's deputies to investigate...and Debczak was arrested and held until his arraignment earlier this week.

i reached out to Debczak's attorney and he told me he had no comment. we reached out to Jackson Police for comment on the case, and have not heard back.

The prosecuting attorney said additional charges were pending.

