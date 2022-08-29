Portion of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be under construction for crews to complete urgent sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. — It’s been a busy construction season in Jackson, and now, an urgent project will add to that.

Jackson’s Department of Public Works are going to complete an urgent sewer repair on Wildwood Avenue between north Brown and north Wisner streets.

Drivers should prepare for lane closures starting Tuesday. The westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue will be closed at least through Wednesday afternoon.

Eastbound Wildwood Avenue will remain open.

Officials say drivers should seek alternate routes to alleviate traffic congestion.

