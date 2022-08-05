Watch Now
Portage man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson Friday morning

Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 05, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — A man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department officers were dispatched to the area around 6:45 a.m.

After an initial investigation, police say that the motorcycle driver was traveling southbound on Cooper Street when it entered the left turn lane to pass a vehicle in front of it that was slowing down to turn right.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer then pulled off from Porter Street to turn left onto Cooper Street. The car was then struck by the motorcycle, which was still traveling southbound in the left turn lane.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. He was later identified as 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell of Portage, Michigan.

