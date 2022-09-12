Police say the victim from Friday's alleged deadly hit and run in Jackson County is a woman from Georgia

JACKSON, Mich. — A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.

The incident stems from what the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department believes to be a hit-and-run that occurred on Francis Street near Coler Street.

According to Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Chatman was walking south on Francis Street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check for a woman found on the side of the road Friday just after 7 a.m. The victim was dead on scene, and it is believed she was hit between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Investigators believe the driver initially lost control of the vehicle, but it is not sure why at this time.

If anyone has information on this case, they can contact Detective Mark Easter at (517) 768-7934.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook