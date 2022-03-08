Police identify victim of deadly crash in Hanover Township, suspect charged.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 28-year-old woman who died in a crash in Jackson County on Friday has been identified as Jessica Krieble of Hillsdale County.

Friday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Moscow Road near Folks Road in Hanover Township. Krieble was the passenger in one of the vehicles.

A 22-year-old Moscow Township man was going south on Moscow Road near Tripp Road driving 102 miles per hour. The man changed lanes to pass a tractor trailer going in the same direction.

The vehicle collided head on with the vehicle Krieble was riding in, which was going north on Moscow Road. Deputies report the vehicle going at a high rate of speed was stolen and burst into flames. The man was pulled from the burning vehicle by a deputy and a Hanover Township firefighter. He is in stable condition at Henry Ford Allegiance.

The driver of the vehicle Krieble was riding in, a 29-year-old man from Hillsdale County, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 2-year-old boy was in a car seat and not injured.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office has charged the driver of the other car with one count of reckless driving causing death.

