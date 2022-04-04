Police identify victim in deadly Jackson County crash

JACKSON, Mich. — The woman killed in the single vehicle car crash in Jackson County on Thursday night has been identified as 48-year-old Connie Kelly of Napoleon Township.

The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on McLain Road near Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township.

Kelly was traveling eastbound on McLain Road when the vehicle went off the road, hitting a tree.

Emergency crews found Kelly unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. When they removed her from the vehicle, they found she was dead, according to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

Police still do not know what caused Kelly to lose control of the vehicle.

