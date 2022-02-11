Watch
Jackson - Hillsdale

Police identify man who died in fire on Jackson's east side, suspect in custody

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 11, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a fire on Jackson’s east side that left another man dead.

It happened on 2202 E. Ganson St around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy.

Firefighters found Eddy inside inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the fire was set intentionally on the front porch of the house.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned today. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

